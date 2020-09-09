WELCOME TO PLANTATION VILLA – A VERDANT ESCAPE FROM PANDEMIC PRESSURE

Sri Lanka’s finest retreat is open for business from August 1, 2020, offering guest undisturbed wellness treatments, unmatched tranquillity - and 40% off

[ClickPress, Wed Sep 09 2020] All of us have suffered during the pandemic, but Plantation Villa offers the perfect foil to all the stresses and strains we’ve endured this year.



Now re-open after lockdown, this ethereal spa and wellness centre is looking forward to welcoming international visitors from August 1, with some incredible offers available, too.



Guests arriving in Sri Lanka no longer have to undertake a two-week quarantine after August 1, so why not head East and take time out?

Sprawling over 30 acres of prime Sri Lankan rain forest, Plantation Villa – once home to the local village chief - combines natural, rustic charm with uber modern facilities.



Less than 50 miles from Sri Lanka’s main international airport, Bandaranaike) the resort offers airport pickup*, instantly enveloping visitors in comfort and luxury from the moment of arrival.



A patchwork of charming bungalows dot the property, along with treatment rooms and areas, a peaceful restaurant and a large outdoor swimming pool.

Ishara de Silva, the resort owner, says: “We are very well prepared to welcome guests looking to completely get away from it all. Whether you want to rest, relax, enjoy nature walks and hikes, explore the surrounding lakes, temples and beaches, or get deeper into healing, Ayurvedic health treatments, yoga practice, mindfulness and weightloss, we have everything you need.



Ishara’s deep experience of holistic hospitality extends into the kitchen, where meals are prepared according to guests’ tastes, needs and likes. Much of the nutritionally-balanced food is from Plantation Villa’s own organic garden.



A chance to recharge your energy and invigorate your soul, the sanctuary offers 24 hour room service, and free Wi-Fi. It’s not a place that makes demands on guests; everyone is free to create their own experience, coddled in peaceful luxury.



Plantation Villa offers traditional Ayurvedic treatments for a variety of modern ailments, alongside the healing power of nature and ancient indigenous Sri Lankan medicine.



The villa follows the principle of minimum stress and energy in balance, which lead to good health.



Underpinning the medical practices are mindfulness classes, led by a team of global leaders in the fields of yoga and meditation, from the west and the east. Resident teachers deliver daily morning and evening yoga classes, suitable for those at every level of practice, along with mid-morning meditation sessions.



A loose daily timetable can be followed for those who wish to follow a routine, and a range of activities are offered. These include walks in the plantation and paddy-field; seasonal fruit and vegetable picking; watching authentic rubber tapping or paddy field harvesting in season, cookery demonstrations, meditation and talks. Talks revolve around yoga and Ayurveda philosophy, improving daily habits, incorporating Ayurveda into daily life and mindfulness.



Plantation Villa is simply a haven of tranquillity. A place to relax, to grow, to transform. You will be visiting a sanctuary to wellness, kindness, mindfulness and nature, with few interruptions and interferences, allowing you to wholly focus on what your body, mind and spirit need to relax and rejuvenate. You will find serenity amongst the calming greens of fruit trees and bird song by day, and fall asleep to a breath taking starscape and the gentle glow of fireflies.



To book a package at this most extraordinary sanctuary, simply visit all good travel booking sites, or to take advantage of a 40% discount at the Plantation Villa retreat centre, visit https://www.srimalplantation.com/ to book directly.



*Airport transfers available at a surcharge.



reservations@srimal.com

Plantation Villa, Wattalaya Watta, Nehinna, Dodangoda, Kalutara, Sri Lanka

Telephone +94 (0)34 2285054 or WhatsApp +94 (0)70 4461519



Media contact:

Ananda Shakespeare

Shakespeare Communications

ananda@theshakespeare.agency

00 971 50 296 0503



