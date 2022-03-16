JOIN THE FIGHT TO SAVE OUR OCEANS

THE THIRD 'SWIM FOR CLEAN SEAS' SWIMMING RACE INVITES COMMUNITY MEMBERS TO TAKE A DIP IN SAADIYAT'S CLEAR WATERS AND RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT OCEAN POLLUTION

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort - Saturday, March 19 from 7am



The swim event aims to raise awareness of marine issues by providing fun family activities such as swimming races and a beach cleanup nurdle hunt



Race distances include 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,600m and, for the first time in the event's history, 3,200m.



All participants receive goodie bags and there are also prizes for the winners.



The third annual 'Swim for Clean Seas' event promotes Sheikh Zayed's philosophy that conservation is a duty: "if we fail, our children, rightly, will reproach us for squandering an essential part of their inheritance."







Families and friends are invited to join the third annual Swim For Clean Seas event, set to take place at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort on Saturday, March 19, and do their part to protect marine life and combat ocean pollution.



Launched in 2018 by siblings Felicia and Almer Agmyren, both keen open-water swimmers, Swim for Clean Seas aims to raise awareness about ocean pollution by engaging the community in fun, interactive activities and encouraging them to take a swim in the gorgeous blue waters of Saadiyat Island.



Promoting fitness and environmentally friendly practices, the annual event is sponsored by the Abu Dhabi based luxury boutique real estate company, Rex Real Estate. Proudly coming onboard as new sponsors for 2022 are also battery pioneer Britishvolt, which specialises in low-carbon, sustainable and responsibly manufactured lithium-ion battery technologies and Lenskart, the global premium and contemporary eyewear omnichannel retailer that has just launched in the UAE to a great reception.



Starting at 7am on Saturday, March 19, 'Swim For Clean Seas' will feature engaging talks from marine biologists that explore why we must strive to protect our ocean resources. For instance, representatives from Azraq, the non-profit marine conservation organisation that aims to protect, defend and conserve marine life in the UAE and further afield, will be explaining the perils of single use plastics and how it damages our oceans and the animals that live in them. EN-WWF will also host educational youth activities throughout the morning, while Swim for Clean Sea's iconic female swim ambassador Dr. Sarra Lajnef OLY, the first Tunisian Olympic qualified swimmer and FINA athletes Safeguarding Council Member, will also be taking part in the swim.



Open to swimmers aged eight above, people of all abilities are invited to take part in the 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,600m and 3,200m races. A social but competitive event, prizes will be awarded for winners and there will also be a raffle draw. Only 150 swimmers are able to take part and, with the previous event reaching full capacity, early registration is strongly encouraged.



Further enhancing the family-friendly event, a guest artist will be highlighting the cause of the campaign by creating an exclusive, limited-edition 'Swim For Clean Seas' NFT art collection. Depicting children of different nationalities by the beautiful blue Arabian Gulf, the series symbolises that protecting the oceans for future generations is a collective responsibility. As an added incentive, those who purchase any of the striking digital art works and gifts will automatically receive a place in one of the swimming races.



Felicia Agmyren, co-founder of Swim for Clean Seas and managing partner of Rex Real Estate, says: "We launched our event in the UAE capital to help raise awareness about ocean pollution and why it's important that we do all we can to clean them up and avoid any further damage.



"One summer while we were swimming in the Messina strait in Italy, my brother and I noticed that the health of the ocean was diminishing. We all know that the oceans not only cover 70% of our planet, but also provide around 70% of the vital oxygen we breathe - so it's vital we nurture, protect and maintain our ocean health. Swim for Clean Seas is a way to engage people from all across the community. We invite them to enjoy a healthy swim and learn about small changes that we can all easily make in our daily lives that will help our oceans to thrive.



"I would particularly like to thank our generous host, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort for their hospitality and for supporting the event. Being the first eco-conscious hotel chain in the UAE and the first Jumeirah eco-conscious Resort, they have drastically reduced single use plastic and continue to promote sustainable initiatives across the resort with a key focus on the Turtle Rehabilitation Project."



Registration costs dhs90 for children aged 8 to 11, dhs150 for those aged 12 to 17, and dhs200 for adults. To register to take part in the event on March 19, please visit: https://my.raceresult.com/190388/registration Or, to find out more about the 'Swim For Clean Seas' campaign, please visit www.swimforcleanseas.com