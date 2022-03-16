BUSINESS AUTHOR TO MATCH & DONATE ALL BOOK SALE PROCEEDS TO UKRAINE

Stuart Ross announces that all sales of his latest book, The Scale-Up Leader, will be donated towards humanitarian relief in Ukraine - and will be matched with his own donation.

Executive business coach Stuart Ross has announced that ALL book sale proceeds from his latest book, The Scale-Up Leader: Your Guide to the Next Level of Success, will be donated towards humanitarian aid for those affected by war in Ukraine.



And Ross will match those donations with a second donation from his company, High Growth, an East Midlands-based provider of executive training to CEOs and business leaders around the world.



The Scale-Up Leader was launched in February as a practical toolkit of resources for senior business stakeholders and entrepreneurs, to wide acclaim.



Ross said: "It is clear that millions of people are being affected by the upsetting scenes we're seeing unfold in Ukraine. While global governments are working through their own options of how to respond, there are things we can all do to help in our own way.



"My own modest contribution is to donate all proceeds from the sale of my new book and match those sales with a donation from High Growth. We must all do what we can do in these unsettling times."



The Scale-Up Leader can be found on Amazon at thescaleupleader.com



ABOUT HIGH GROWTH



After a successful corporate career, Stuart Ross followed his passion of helping both individuals and companies realise their potential and moved into personalised coaching and training with an emphasis on total improvement. He founded High Growth in 2012 with a focus on growth organisations. Stuart quickly developed an enviable global reputation. With the publication of his top-selling books Needle Movers and Secrets of High Growth Companies, and the launch of the High Growth Academy, Stuart gained recognition across the UK and internationally. Today, a network of accredited coaches deliver the High Growth methodology. In 2021, High Growth introduced a new series of retreats for business leaders - more at highgrowthretreats.com



