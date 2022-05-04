SAMBAZON'S NEW READY-TO-EAT AÇAÍ BOWLS NOW AVAILABLE VIA KIBSONS

Sambazon, the world's first Certified Organic and Fair Trade Açaí company, is now offering its Ready-to-Eat Açaí Bowls via popular online wholesaler Kibsons.com

The Brazilian açaí combines antioxidants and healthy omegas to deliver a super healthy, and super tasty food. Sambazon's new ready-to-eat bowls now make it easier than ever to enjoy the beloved Açaí wherever and whenever.





These organic, fair-trade, vegan and non-GMO bowls are available in three variants - acai topped with granola, superberries and berry bliss - and make a nutritious breakfast or snack.







· Amazon Superberry: Açaí Berry Blend high in antioxidants(1)



· Berry Bliss: Açaí and strawberry banana blend - with one billion probiotics per serving!







All bowls are ready-to-eat in a simple, four-step process: remove from the freezer, tear off the granola toppings cup, defrost at room temperature for 10-15 minutes or microwave for 10-15 seconds, stir until soft and creamy, and garnish with the granola provided or create your very own personal bowl with your favorite fruit toppings.







By enjoying the delicious powers of açaí, you'll receive all of the nutritional properties of the berry as well as Omegas 3, 6, 9, leaving you feeling full for hours - for just 190-290 calories each. And in line with the company's environmental mission to protect the Amazon, these Ready-to-Eat Bowls are served in 100% plant-fiber and compostable packaging.







Kibson's has added the ready to eat bowls to its existing Sambazon product range, wihich includes frozen sachets of pure unsweetened and blended açaí, and açaí-based sorbets.







(1) Antioxidant Vitamin C 20% RDV per bowl











ABOUT SAMBAZON



Founded in 2000, Sambazon was the first Certified Organic and Fair Trade Açaí company in the world, supplying ethically sourced Açaí products from a closed loop supply chain to ensure its products have complete traceability and transparency from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand. Operating on a triple-bottom-line business model, Sambazon uses commerce as a vehicle to create a more prosperous future for the people and the planet by providing ways to enjoy the Delicious Powers of Açaí. All Sambazon products, including smoothie packs, Ready-to-Eat Açaí Bowls, juices, energy drinks and Açaí Bites are made from USDA Organic, Non-GMO, vegan, and Fair For Life Fair Trade Certified Açaí. Sambazon's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Rainforest and its rich biodiversity inside, and has benefited the local farmers. With the commitment to reinvest a % of local Açaí purchases back into the community, Sambazon has helped to build healthcare centers, community centers and schools. For more information about Sambazon's mission and products, visit www.sambazon.com

