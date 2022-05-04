Swiss International School Dubai raises over AED 20,000 towards the 1 Billion Meals Initiative

Other Ramadan initiatives include a care package for school employees

[ClickPress, Wed May 04 2022] : Swiss International Scientific School Dubai (SISD) is proud to report pupils and staff at the Al Jadaf-based IB, bilingual school have raised over AED 20,000 towards the 1 Billion Meals initiative. Smashing an initial target of AED 10,000, the funds were raised by a number of student-led initiatives, including 'Dress to Express' day, a community Iftar event and various fundraising initiatives. The Dress to Express Day was a particular hit with students and staff, and saw the community choosing to come to school in clothes, outfits and accessories that best express their personalities, interests, passions and interests.



Ruth Burke, Principal and CEO at SISD commented, "At SISD, part of our rounded, holistic approach to preparing our pupils to become good global citizens is to encourage them to not only raise funds for worthy causes, but to be mindful of the needs of others, and to develop keen awareness of other cultures. Our pupils are acutely aware of their privilege, and it's humbling to see so much money raised which will help alleviate global hunger, especially during this special Holy month."



In addition, as part of the school's supportive approach to staff care and welfare, 145 care packages were distributed to the school's support staff ahead of Eid. These were the result of donations received from the school community during the Ramadan weeks.